Hot deal: Get an Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Buds for just $44.99

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The holidays are officially over, which signals the end of the year’s best savings. A bunch of deals are starting to disappear, but there are still some hidden gems out there. Here’s one: You can get the Amazon Echo Dot and the Echo Buds for just $44.99. That is less than the retail price for each of these! Get the Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Buds bundle for just $44.99

This offer is available directly from Amazon. You can pick between the Charcoal and Deep Sea Blue Echo Dot. That said, the bundle only includes the White version of the Amazon Echo Buds.

Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Buds Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Buds Alexa and voice controlled audio, for cheap. See price at Amazon Save $54.99 Limited Time Deal!

The Amazon Echo Dot is currently $49.99. So, even if you don’t care for the Echo Buds, you would pretty much be saving money if you opt for this bundle deal. You can get both for just $44.99.

We’re big fans of the Amazon Echo Dot. It offers a full Alexa experience while staying compact and affordable. The spherical speaker measures 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches and will be the perfect fit for small- to medium-sized rooms. There is a single 1.73-inch speaker inside, so don’t expect it to rock your socks off, but it will sound decent.

Of course, this speaker is powered by Amazon Alexa, so you get access to voice commands and everything the digital assistant has to offer. You can listen to music, set alarms, ask for random information, solve math problems, start timers, and much more.

The Echo Dot also happens to offer some really nice extra capabilities, such as the motion detector, which I use to automate smart lights when I walk into a room. It also has a temperature sensor, which you could link to your smart thermostat or fan. You can even use it as an eero mesh Wi-Fi extender!

Now, let’s talk a bit about the Echo Buds. We are not the biggest fans of Amazon’s affordable earbuds, really. We found that audio quality and battery life are lacking, and the fit isn’t great either. That said, you are pretty much getting these for free with this bundle deal. They will do a fine job accessing Alexa on the go, and it’s nice these actually come with Bluetooth Multipoint.

Again, anyone looking to get an Echo Dot will do better getting this bundle. It’s a very unique situation, as you could literally throw the Echo Buds away and still save more, compared to buying the Amazon Echo Dot by itself. Go get yours! We’re not sure how long this sale will last.

