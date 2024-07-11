Hot deal: The Amazon Echo Buds are just $25 right now!

Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us, but deals have already started surfacing, especially on Amazon’s own devices. Are you looking for an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds? You can currently get the Amazon Echo Buds 2023 for just $25! That is a 50% discount on the already affordable $50 price point. Get the Amazon Echo Buds 2023 for just $25

There is one main caveat to keep in mind with this offer. This deal is only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn more about pricing here, but if you’re a new member, you can also catch a 30-day free trial and get ready for all the discounts on Amazon right now. And if you care for color options, you can pick between Black and Glacier White.

Amazon Echo Buds (2023) Amazon Echo Buds (2023) Now featuring multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. See price at Amazon Save $25.00 With Prime!

Now, don’t expect to get the best audio quality in existence; if that’s what you’re looking for, you should take a look at our list of the best wireless earbuds. That said, the Amazon Echo Buds offer great value, especially at only $25 bucks!

You can use these for Alexa commands, take calls, and listen to tunes. You’ll even get some features you don’t often see in affordable earbuds, such as Bluetooth multipoint support, which allows you to connect to multiple devices and seamlessly swap between them. It still has an IPX2 rating, allowing for some water resistance. Battery life is pretty good, too, at over 6 hours on a single charge. And you can get two hours of listening if you charge them for just 15 minutes. Not to mention, the case will extend the listening time to about 20 hours.

Ready to save on the Amazon Echo Buds? Go take advantage of this deal. We’ve never seen these reach this price point, and who knows when they’ll be discounted this low again.

