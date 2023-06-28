Score the new Amazon Echo Buds for just $34.99 in this Prime deal

The brand new Echo Buds already hit a lower price point than the previous generation, and thanks to an early Prime Day deal, they just got even more affordable. Prime members can score themselves a pair for just $34.99 right now. Amazon Echo Buds (2023) for $34.99 ($15 off)

The Echo Buds only hit the shelves earlier this month, so it won’t surprise you to learn that this is a record-low price on the earbuds, surpassing the 20% introductory price drop. You’ll need Prime membership to take advantage of the deal, but you can try Prime for free for 30 days, which will also cover the main sales event.

Amazon Echo Buds (2023)
Now featuring multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. The third generation of the true wireless Echo Buds comes in at a more affordable price point than its predecessors while offering solid sound, good battery life, and Alexa on the go.

The Echo Buds 2023 have been enhanced with several new features over their predecessor. Designed with a partially in-ear style, the wireless earbuds incorporate a 12mm dynamic driver, providing high-quality audio with a well-balanced bass. Each bud is equipped with two microphones and a “voice detection accelerometer” that can distinguish between the speaker’s voice and surrounding voices during calls. Another notable upgrade is the ability of the Echo Buds 2023 to connect with two devices simultaneously through multipoint Bluetooth pairing. You’re getting up to five hours of music playback on a single charge, which is extendable to 20 hours with a fully charged case. They also feature sweat resistance and, as expected from an Echo product, built-in Alexa functionality.

We’re unlikely to see a better deal on the Echo Buds during the Prime Day sale, so hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

