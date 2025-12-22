Echo Auto $14.99 deal: Alexa, let's go on a road trip

Alexa is making its way into most people’s homes, and now it wants to be welcomed into your car. Considering today’s deal, it will be hard to say no. You can get an Amazon Echo Auto for a mere $14.99. That’s a massive discount on the full $54.99 retail price! Buy the Amazon Echo Auto for just $14.99 ($40 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. This is a record-low price, so the Amazon Echo Auto has never been more affordable than it is right now.

This small device can be attached to your vehicle, providing you with direct access to Alexa and all its features. Once set up, just say “Alexa” and use voice commands to unlock its potential.

It can do everything you know and love about the popular digital assistant. Making calls, responding to messages, requesting songs, asking about random information, and controlling your smart home devices are only a few of the possibilities.

You won’t need to worry about keeping vehicle conversations private, either. There is a button for easily muting the microphones, and a red LED light indicates when Alexa is listening or not.

When listening, the Echo Auto utilizes five microphones. This means it can understand you over music, a blasting AC, and traffic noise.

It connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth, or you can use a simple AUX cable. This makes it compatible with nearly all vehicles and smartphones. It will also come with a fast car charger for power.

This record-low price won’t stick around forever, so try to catch this fantastic deal sooner rather than later.

