Amazon Echo Auto deal: Add Alexa to your car for just $15!

Alexa is on your phone, in your smart speakers, and in many other devices. Is it on your vehicle yet, though? Well, it can be, and for only $14.99. The Amazon Echo Auto is currently $40 off. That’s a 73% discount! Buy the Amazon Echo Auto for just $14.99 ($40 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon, and the discount applies to the 2nd-gen Amazon Echo Auto as a “limited time deal”.

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) The ultimate in-car companion. With a slim design and a five-mic system, Alexa can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise. Never miss a beat with the fast car charger included to charge your phone on the go. Stream playlists from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more, or listen live to radio stations. Or even control your smart home before you get there. See price at Amazon Save $40.00 Limited Time Deal!

Alexa has a way to make it into my daily life one way or another, so why not just embrace it and take the digital assistant on all my car rides while I am at it? It makes sense, especially when you can get an Amazon Echo Auto for just $14.99, which happens to be the product’s record-low price. I am honestly having a hard time finding reasons not to get it!

The Amazon Echo Auto is a compact device that provides direct access to Alexa. Simply attach it to your car, set it up, and say “Alexa” to activate it. You can use all the same voice commands you’re used to. Capabilities include making calls, responding to messages, requesting random information, or even controlling your smart home devices.

You won’t need to worry about privacy, either, as it has a button to mute the microphone, and a red LED light will let you know when Alexa isn’t listening. And while we’re on the topic of microphones, it has five of them, so Alexa will be able to hear you even over loud music or AC fans.

The Amazon Echo Auto connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth, or you can use a simple AUX cable. This means it will be compatible with almost all vehicles or handsets. You’ll also get a fast car charger to keep it running at all times.

Try to get your Amazon Echo Auto on sale while you can. This is still a record-low price, and it’s a pretty new one. We doubt it will get any cheaper soon, and who knows when the deal will go away.

