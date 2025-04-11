The Amazon Echo smart speaker is 35% off! (Glacier White or Twilight Blue)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Amazon Echo 4th Generation is still the best speaker for most people. Sure, the Amazon Echo Studio is technically “better,” but it is a specialized and overpriced speaker that few can justify buying. The Amazon Echo 4th Generation is an excellent speaker at a more reasonable price, especially if you can get it on sale, like today. Get the Amazon Echo 4th Generation in Glacier White or Twilight Blue for $64.99 ($35 off)

These offers are available directly from Amazon, and are labeled as “limited time deals.” The most important factor to keep in mind is that only the Glacier White and Twilight Blue color models are 35% off. If you want the Charcoal version, that one is available at its full $99.99 retail price.

I actually own the Amazon Echo 4th Generation, and I have to say it is my favorite from Amazon’s smart speaker lineup. I mean, the Echo Studio may be better, but it is also very large and expensive at $199.99. If you’re paying that much, there are much better speakers out there. The Amazon Echo offers much more bang for your buck, especially at this price. And I happen to be a fan of the white and blue versions, too.

The design is similar to what we’ve seen in the Amazon Echo Dot. It is pretty much a sphere, but it is bigger at 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2in. That said, it also isn’t huge. And since it’s not a speaker you’re meant to move around much, it was easy for me to find a home for it and just let it be.

The difference in size is much more noticeable in audio quality, though. Amazon was able to fit a 3.0-inch neodymium woofer and two 0.8-inch tweeters. All the smaller speakers have a single driver. This translates to much more dynamic and fuller sound quality. The bass levels are much nicer, so it offers a fuller audio profile. You’ll actually have a hard time finding a similarly priced at this size that will beat it.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Of course, design and sound quality are only part of the fun here, and you won’t buy an Amazon Echo speaker just for that. This is a smart speaker, so it can do things many other regular speakers can’t. Because it is powered by Amazon Alexa, it is a great smart home companion. You can use voice commands to ask it to play music, request weather updates, solve math problems, set alarms, start timers, set reminders, call people, control your smart home devices, and much more. This one also has a Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, motion detection, and works as an eero mesh Wi-Fi extender.

I like to use motion detection to automate lights so that they turn on as soon as I walk into a room. If you have a smart thermostat, you can also use the temperature sensor to automate climate control. The Zigbee hub can control your smart home devices instead of crowding your Wi-Fi network.

The all-time low price for the Amazon Echo 4th Generation is still $49.99, but we only see those discounts during special occasions. Those offers haven’t returned since the holidays, and we don’t think they’ll come back soon. For now, this is likely the best deal you’ll find on this model. You might as well jump on this deal now!

Extra deal: Save over 50% on an Amazon Echo Pop with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb

Amazon Echo Pop with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb Amazon Echo Pop with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb A cheap and tiny Alexa smart speaker. A great entry or extension to the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The Echo Pop has a sleek design with a front-firing speaker that sits nicely in an office or on a bedside table. See price at Amazon Save $34.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Amazon Echo 4th Generation is fantastic, but maybe you don’t need that much to satisfy your smart speaker needs. If you prefer to save more money, and want a drop-dead discount on a smart light bulb, here’s a very neat deal for you.

The Amazon Echo Pop is Amazon’s smallest and most affordable smart speaker. It measures 3.9 x 3.3 x 3.6in, and right now, it costs only $29.99 if you get it on its own, but the retail price is $39.99. That said, there is currently a $30.98 bundle that includes a TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb. That means you’re saving on the speaker and pretty much getting a smart light bulb for a mere $0.99!

Of course, this speaker is not as advanced. It has a single 1.95-inch driver, has no temperature sensor, lacks motion detection, and misses has no Zigbee hub support. It still gets eero mesh capabilities, though, and the less capable audio will still sound pretty nice in smaller spaces. It’s also really good-looking, and of course, it gets full access to everything Alexa has to offer.