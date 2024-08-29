Deal: Turn dumb electronics smart with the Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip

It’s just so hard to explain how nice it is not to have to get out of bed to turn off the light or to be able to control my living room lamp straight from my bed. But if you already love your lamps or other “dumb” electronics, you don’t need to get rid of them. You can control them using something like this Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip, which is 26% off right now, bringing the price down to just $20. Get the Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip for $20

This deal is available directly from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means that the price should go back to the usual retail price relatively soon.

Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip See price at Amazon Save $7.00 Limited Time Deal!

This power strip is really cool, offering three AC outlets that are controllable remotely. You can use these to plug in things like lamps, kettles, fans, or whatever you want to control remotely.

There’s no need for a smart hub or any additional apps, as it is controlled directly through the Alexa app. Once set up, you can turn each outlet on or off individually, and even set schedules or routines. This means you can also manage these outlets using any Alexa-powered speaker.

Additionally, it comes with a couple of USB-A ports and a single USB-C port. These are always on, though, and you can’t turn them on or off at will.

This is the lowest price the Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip has ever hit, so you should sign up for it sooner rather than later. At $20, it is a fantastic way to turn your home smart without spending too much on new electronics and appliances.

You might like

Comments