Record $500 discount on Amazon's mobile security robot

John Callaham / Android Authority

You know the future is here when you can get a robot to patrol your property. It might be the stuff of childhood sci-fi, but the Amazon Astro for Business is now a real enhancement to your security. Even better — it’s $500 off for the first time right now, temporarily dropping the asking price to $1,849.99. Amazon Astro for Business mobile security robot for $1,849.99 ($500 off)

Is it still expensive? Sure. Does it seem like a Frankenstein-like combo of a smart doorbell, smart display, and robot vacuum? Possibly. But if you have the security need and the budget, either for your business or home, it’s really tempting.

This cutting-edge security robot autonomously patrols areas up to 5,000 square feet, reducing blind spots with its advanced mobility and camera system. Its HD night vision periscope extends 42 inches above the floor, offering an elevated perspective for better surveillance. Via the Astro app, you can remotely access a live view of your establishment. This lets you monitor specific areas and receive Smart Alerts, ensuring peace of mind when you’re away. Astro’s compatibility with the Ring Alarm system adds another element to its security capabilities.

The purchase comes with a free 30-day trial of Astro Secure and Ring Protect Pro subscriptions, which you can use to set custom patrols, investigate Ring Alarm events, and more. The robot also responds to sound-based alerts, such as glass breaking or smoke and CO alarms. Just don’t ask it to climb stairs.

Ready to take your security to the next level? Check out the deal via the widget above.

