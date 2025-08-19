PSA: One of the biggest Google Play Store alternatives is shutting down on Android tomorrow

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon is shutting down its Appstore on Android tomorrow, August 20, 2025.

Today is the day to make any changes to your subscriptions via the Amazon Appstore.

You can spend your remaining Amazon Coin balance, or it will be refunded to you once the store shuts down.

Amazon will shut down its Appstore on Android tomorrow. The Google Play Store alternative will cease to operate on Android devices starting August 20, 2025, and all the apps that you may have downloaded through the store are not guaranteed to work properly after the shutdown.

While the Amazon Appstore will no longer be available on non-Amazon Android devices, it will continue to function on Amazon’s own devices, including Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices.

Did you ever use the Amazon Appstore? 34 votes Yes, I tried it 24 % Yes, I still use it 9 % No, I never tried it 38 % I didn't know it existed 29 %

If you have ever used the Amazon Appstore on your Android devices and have any subscriptions going, now is the time to head to the app to change, update, cancel, or turn off auto-renewals by heading to the app or through your Amazon account on the web.

Amazon Coins, used to make purchases on certain apps and in-app purchases in the Amazon Appstore, will also will also be discontinued tomorrow. They haven’t been available since February this year, but if you have any remaining Amazon Coins, you have till tomorrow to use them. Otherwise, Amazon will refund any remaining Coins you may have in your account after August 20, 2025.

