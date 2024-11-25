Amazon's new 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV gets first price drop to just $379.99

Nothing could be more synonymous with Black Friday than a new smart TV, and there’s no more affordable to upgrade than the Amazon Fire TV range. The 2024 Amazon TV lineup just got its first deal since its recent release, meaning that you can score yourself the Fire 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for just $369.99. Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV (2024) for $379.99 ($80 off)

It’s an exception discount for an already affordable display that only hit the market earlier this month, and similar discounts are reflected in the other screen sizes. Both the 50-inch and 43-inch Amazon Fire smart TVs are $70 off at deal prices of $329.99 and $269.99, respectively.

There’s one catch: You have to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Don’t fret if you haven’t got your subscription — you can use the free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to score the savings. Just remember to cancel it before you get charged if you don’t want to keep the Prime benefits.

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a solid choice for anyone looking to enjoy sharp 4K Ultra HD visuals with HDR10 and HLG for better colors and contrast. Its ultra-slim bezel highlights your entertainment, while Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced makes navigation simple. You can even use Bluetooth for private listening or AirPlay to share from your phone.

We don’t know how long this Amazon TV deal will run, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

You might like

Comments