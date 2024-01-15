44% off the Amazfit GTS 2e can kickstart your 2024 fitness goals

How are those 2024 fitness targets going? No judgment if you’re not quite up to speed yet — you may just need a bit of extra motivation. An expansive fitness tracker that doesn’t break the bank is an excellent way to start hitting your goals, and the Amazfit GTS 2e fits the bill. At 44% off, you’ve little excuse not to start chasing down those PBs. Amazfit GTS 2e for $49.99 ($40 off)

The huge price drop takes this reliable wearable to just $4 off its all-time lowest price. It’s not the latest nor the flashiest smartwatch on the market, but with a deal this good, it’s the ideal opportunity to get back on track in terms of your fitness.

Amazfit GTS 2e Amazfit GTS 2e A cheap fitness tracker with useful tools At an entry-level price point, the Huami Amazfit GTS 2e offers more than 90 sport tracking modes, SpO2 monitoring, all-day heart rate tracking and basic smart features. It also boasts up to 24 days of battery life and an attractive, lightweight design comfortable enough to wear for weeks at a time. See price at Amazon Save $40.00

The Amazfit GTS 2e boasts a sleek, borderless design with a curved glass and aluminum alloy body, offering a visually appealing and comfortable wear. The watch features a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED screen and lasts up to 14 days on typical usage or 24 days on basic usage. It offers 90 built-in sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance, and 24-hour heart rate monitoring. It also includes a SpO2 measurement function for monitoring blood oxygen levels and a PAI Health Assessment System for personalized health evaluations. The watch’s sleep quality monitoring feature provides in-depth analysis, including REM sleep tracking and nap recognition. You also get practical everyday features like call and message notifications, weather forecasts, alarms, and timers, with support for Alexa and offline voice assistants.

We don’t know how long this deal will run, so don’t miss out if you’re interested. The widget above takes you to it.

Comments