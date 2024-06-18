First 33% savings on the Amazfit GTR 3

Amazfit might not quite have the name ID of Apple or Samsung, but you can see that as a good thing. If status isn’t your top priority, you want more of your hard-earned dollars to go towards the functionality and style of your smartwatch rather than paying a premium for the brand. That’s what Amazfit delivers, and this record deal is a chance to get even more bang for your buck, with the Amazfit GTR 3 down to an all-time low price of just $79.99. Amazfit GTR 3 for $79.99 ($40 off)

This fitness tracker originally retailed for $180, so the opportunity to pick it up for $100 less than that is worth a look. Only the Thunder Black colorway is subject to the maximum discount, although the Moonlight Gray model is only $10 more at $89.99.

Despite the budget-friendly price tag, the Amazfit GTR 3 doesn’t skimp on features. An aluminum alloy body and a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display provide the exterior of a watch with over 150 sports modes and metrics trackers, aided by built-in GPS and other satellite systems. The smartwatch also offers voice control via Alexa and an offline assistant, making it versatile in various environments. Health monitoring is well covered, with the ability to check heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, and breathing rate in just 45 seconds. The battery also lasts up to 21 days on a single charge, and the Zepp OS includes smooth animations and a rich ecosystem of mini-apps.

This deal may last days or just hours, so catch it while you can. The widget above takes you to it.

