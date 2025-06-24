Two wearables are better than one, according to Amazfit's latest launch

Amazfit

TL;DR Amazfit has launched the new Balance 2 fitness tracking watch and screen-free Helio Strap.

The devices are available now for $299.99 and $99.99, respectively, or bundled for $379.99 for users who want an integrated tracking experience.

Highlights include the company’s new BioCharge scoring and no subscription fees.

Amazfit has officially kicked off the summer with the launch of two new devices, the Balance 2 smartwatch and the Helio Strap, a screen-free tracker designed for training and recovery. Both are available starting today. Though the new strap and watch can each be purchased independently, Amazfit offers a discounted bundle price to encourage shoppers to make the most of the ecosystem by strapping on a dual-device setup.

Amazfit Balance 2

Amazfit

The newest Amazfit watch represents the company’s latest attempt to stake a claim in the fitness tracking arena. With support for more than 170 workout modes, downloadable maps, enhanced health monitoring, and a 1.5-inch display protected by sapphire glass, the Balance 2 is positioned as a robust workout companion. Though not available at launch, Amazfit will also be introducing BioCharge, a new daily score that combines users’ activity, stress, and recovery data to provide a clearer picture of overall readiness.

In the meantime, the watch features over 40,000 downloadable golf course maps, advanced swing and score tracking, and dedicated scuba and freediving support thanks to its 10 ATM water resistance. Combined with up to 21-day battery life and onboard dual speakers for audible cues during workouts, these tools make the watch an attractive option for athletes.

Helio Strap

Amazfit

Alongside the watch, the new Helio Strap strips things down to a screenless, lightweight design focused on recovery and all-day biometrics. It tracks heart rate continuously, auto-recognizes 27 workout types, and supports the brand’s BioCharge Score out of the box. It offers a solid battery life of up to 10 days, and like the watch, it comes with no subscription costs. It can also pair with the Balance 2, the Zepp app, and the Helio Ring, in the same way Amazfit’s watches and smart rings have offered an integrated experience in the past.

Amazfit initially released a HYROX-branded version of the Helio Strap earlier this month, distributing it exclusively to athletes at the HYROX World Championships in Chicago. That version isn’t available to the public, but the non-branded retail model is now on sale starting today.

Better together Amazfit emphasizes that the real strength of the Balance 2 and Helio Strap lies in how well they work together. While the Balance 2 delivers advanced training tools and sport-specific features, the Helio Strap enhances the system with more accurate recovery, sleep, and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking without requiring users to wear a watch overnight. Both devices sync through the Zepp App, creating a seamless ecosystem for smarter training insights.

The Amazfit Balance 2 is priced at $299.99, while the Helio Strap retails for $99.99. The devices can also be bundled together for $379.99. All models are available now via Amazfit.com, Amazon, and select retailers globally.

