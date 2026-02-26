The latest from Amazfit is for runners who don’t want a scary training watch

Amazfit

TL;DR Amazfit introduces the new Active 3 Premium, a compact smartwatch for beginner runners.

The watch pairs premium materials with Zepp Coach training plans, offline maps, advanced running metrics, and week-plus battery life.

It is available now for $169.99 from Amazfit and Amazon.

Amazfit’s latest smartwatch, the brand’s second launched this month, is a new entry point into structured running and hybrid training. Announced today, the Active 3 Premium is designed for users who want guidance and insights without jumping straight to a race-focused experience. The company positions the new device as a strong contender for a training companion that also fits into everyday life.

Despite its beginner-friendly framing, the device’s hardware reflects its Premium moniker. The watch features a 45mm stainless steel case, sapphire glass protection, four physical buttons, and a 1.32-inch AMOLED display. With up to 3,000 nits of brightness, it should be well-suited for outdoor visibility. Consistent with Amazfit’s other multi-day battery devices, the watch packs a 365 mAh battery and is rated for up to 12 days of typical use (or about seven days with heavier activity). As always, using the Always-on display will cut those specs down.

As for training tools, the watch centers on Zepp Coach adaptive running plans and built-in workouts. The company’s pitch is that these tools can help users build consistency and facilitate safe, effective training. To that same end, the watch features more advanced running metrics, including posture monitoring, cadence analysis, threshold insights, and ground contact balance. These tools bring enthusiast-style data to the relatively approachable device. Beyond running, the watch packs more than 170 sport modes, auto-recognizes 25 strength movements and 8 sports, and integrates with platforms like Strava, TrainingPeaks, Runna, and Intervals.

Of course, a watch built for runners also necessitates navigation, and the Active 3 Premium features a six-satellite positioning system. Users can tap into offline maps, turn-by-turn directions, automatic rerouting, and point-to-point route planning. Amazfit also packed in 4GB of onboard storage for maps, playlists, and podcasts. Beyond workouts, the device provides continuous health tracking for heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, sleep, and recovery. It also features Bluetooth phone call support, Zepp Flow voice controls, and basic smart features.

The Amazfit Active 3 Premium is available in Apex Silver, Atlas Blue, and Aero White and is on sale now at Amazfit and Amazon for $169.99. At that price, the watch lands in a crowded midrange tier, but its premium build, impressive battery life, and structured training tools make it worth consideration.

