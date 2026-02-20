Amazfit just launched its biggest watch yet, and it’s packed for navigating

Amazfit

TL;DR Amazfit has launched a 51mm T-Rex Ultra 2, its largest rugged watch yet.

The watch pairs expanded offline mapping and route planning with 64GB storage.

It is priced at $549.99 with availability rolling out now.

Amazfit has introduced the T-Rex Ultra 2, its newest flagship rugged smartwatch. At 51mm, it features the largest case size the company has ever released, and weighs in at 89.2g. It also features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass, a Grade 5 titanium bezel and case back, and 10ATM water resistance with dual diving certification.

Navigation and extended outdoor use are a primary focus of the bulky new device, with the large display providing additional space for updated and added navigation tools. The T-Rex Ultra 2 supports preloaded global maps that can be installed for offline routing, point-of-interest search without a network connection, and rerouting without a paired phone nearby. It also expands offline route planning up to 100km, and adds refined elevation profiles, climb segmentation, and checkpoint reminders for route milestones.

Below the hood, the device also got a major bump in onboard storage. The T-Rex Ultra 2 packs 64GB, or double the capacity of the previous model, to support maps and media, alongside training tools such as grade-adjusted pace and the ability to record voice memos during workouts using the watch’s built-in microphone. Amazfit rates battery life at up to 30 days in smartwatch mode and more than 50 hours of GPS tracking.

Additional hardware features focus on visibility and safety. The Ultra 2 includes a built-in flashlight with white and green lighting modes, as well as a night-vision goggle mode designed to reduce display interference when used with night-vision equipment. Like the original model, the Ultra 2 still features a speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calling and audible alerts. It also still pairs with the Zepp app for training, recovery, sleep, and health tracking, so we’ll keep an eye on how the broader software experience lands.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 is available now, priced at $549.99. Shoppers can find it on sale directly from Amazfit. As of this writing, availability is still rolling out to Amazon.

