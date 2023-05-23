The stunning new Alienware X16 R1 gaming laptop just got $400 cheaper

Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop (Core i9, 32GB, 1TB, GeForce RTX 4080) Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop (Core i9, 32GB, 1TB, GeForce RTX 4080) Alienware's newest laptop combines cutting-edge technology from NVIDIA and Intel. The laptop's impressive 14-core i9-13900HK processor and powerful 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card effortlessly handle the most demanding AAA titles, providing stunning 1440p visuals and seamless gameplay. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 Just launched!

Every PC gamer wants a lightning-fast laptop that handles the top AAA titles as well as they do. Such machines aren’t cheap, but the brand-new Alienware X16 R1 gaming laptop just got more affordable thanks to a $400 price drop today. It’s down to $2,899.99 ($400 off) in this deal.

This first discount only makes it marginally less expensive, but it’s worth emphasizing that this Dell gaming laptop literally just launched in the last month after being announced at CES 2023. We weren’t expecting to see any type of movement on the price for a lot longer, let alone $400 off this early.

And boy, do you get what you pay for. The cutting-edge specs of the Alienware X16 R1 will be music to a gamer’s ears. The 13th-gen 14-core i9-13900HK chip and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 graphics card make a formidable combination capable of running even the most power-hungry games smoothly.

Also under the hood are 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, while out front, you’re watching the action unfold on a 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display. Dell really hasn’t left anything to be desired in this machine.

It’s unlikely to be a dealbreaker, but you’ll also get 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited when you take advantage of the deal. We can’t say how long it will last, though, so check it out for yourself via the widget above.

