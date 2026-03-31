Alexa Plus is ready for your laziest night in with Grubhub and Uber Eats orders by voice

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

TL;DR Alexa Plus subscribers can now order from Grubhub or Uber Eats by voice.

The feature is currently exclusive to Echo Show displays over a certain size.

Paying Alexa users are now able to order food by voice. Amazon’s announced that its Alexa Plus subscription service now includes the option to order from Uber Eats and Grubhub from certain Echo Show displays.

Amazon described the new feature in a blog post this morning. With Alexa Plus on Echo smart displays, you can now order food with conversational language.

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A video highlighting the new feature makes the functionality look pretty flexible. In a demo video, users were sometimes vague in their preferences, but Alexa was able to translate orders like “a veggie pizza” or “cinnamon sticks” into specific menu items from a given restaurant. Throughout the ordering process, the Echo Show display showed exactly what was going into the order in a UI that allows for modification by touch or voice input.

Amazon says that this new food ordering functionality is “the first step toward Alexa Plus adjusting its interaction model based on the task you’re trying to complete.” The process seemed similar to ordering food delivery over the phone, though obviously without the human interaction.

Ordering food delivery by voice through Alexa seems like a longer process than entering your order into either Grubhub or Uber Eats by hand, but it may be helpful in cases when your hands are full or for users who struggle with touch input.

Uber Eats and Grubhub ordering is available now for Alexa Plus subscribers on Echo smart displays, Show 8 or larger.

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