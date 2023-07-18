Can you use Alexa in non-supported countries?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

People outside the US are often jealous of the country getting first dibs on new technologies and services, Amazon Alexa being a prime example (pun intended) — it was initially launched as a US exclusive in 2014. The voice assistant is now available in more than 40 countries, but for some people, there’s still reason to be jealous. If you’re in that camp, can you use Alexa in non-supported regions?

QUICK ANSWER Yes, Alexa can work in non-supported countries, but only under narrow circumstances, and some functions still won't work. You'll need: An international version of the Echo, Echo Dot, or Echo Show 8.

JUMP TO QUESTIONS

Yes, but Amazon has created so many barriers that it might not be worth the effort. To begin with, you’ll need an “international” version of the Echo, Echo Dot, or Echo Show 8. It should be possible to track down one or more of these, but you’ll probably end up ordering from Amazon’s US, UK, or German storefronts and paying quite a bit in shipping, duties, and/or import taxes.

You’ll also want to download the Alexa app for Android, iPhone, or iPad. You can technically complete device setup via alexa.amazon.com, but the app is required to fully control settings and routines. If the app isn’t available in your region, you’ll have to temporarily change location and/or billing settings for the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iPhone and iPad). Be warned this might not be practical since it can, for instance, wreak havoc on any app subscriptions you have going.

Some Alexa features are outright blocked on international Echo models. These include shopping, podcasts, and a lot of local information, such as news, traffic, and businesses. Some Alexa skills won’t work either, among them services like Audible, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and SiriusXM.

In many regions, thankfully, you can use Spotify, TuneIn, and/or Amazon Music Unlimited. Smart home functions are a go, as are things like calendars, timers, alarms, weather, and task/shopping lists. You can get news briefings if you don’t care about them being region-specific.

Check the product pages for international Echo speakers to see what restrictions apply in your country. Also, remember that international models can only speak English, French, German, Italian, and/or Spanish, so you should be reasonably fluent in one of the five.

Which countries officially support Alexa?

If Alexa is officially supported in your country, there’s no need to go through the hoops mentioned earlier. Here’s a list of supported regions in the order in which Amazon added them. United States

United Kingdom

Austria

Germany

India

Japan

Canada

Belgium

Bolivia

Bulgaria

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Panama

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Sweden

Uruguay

Ireland

Australia

New Zealand

France

Italy

Spain

Mexico

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

