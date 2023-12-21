AirTag not showing up in Find My? Here's how you can try to fix it

While the issue is mercifully rare, it’s certainly possible for an AirTag to fail to show up in your iPhone or iPad’s Find My app. If that’s what you’re coping with at the moment, here’s what’s probably going on, and what you might be able to do to fix it — within reason. We’ll explain that comment below.

How to fix an AirTag not showing up in Find My

The first thing to say is that realistically speaking, if your AirTag isn’t in your possession, there’s aren’t many options available. Some of the following steps involving your iPhone or iPad could help, but there’s no way to remotely access the software on an AirTag. It could be that someone found yours and performed a hardware reset. If that’s the situation, the AirTag is effectively gone forever, which is a deliberate move on Apple’s part. It protects people from stalking, and under nicer circumstances, it’s easy to forget a software reset when giving an AirTag to someone else.