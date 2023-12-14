You can now buy an AirPods Pro 2 USB-C charging case separately

Apple

TL;DR Apple is finally selling the MagSafe USB-C AirPods Pro 2 case separately.

The case costs $99 if you want to upgrade.

It features an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

Apple has finally made the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 charging case available as a separate accessory.

When the company launched the updated AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C case back in September, it didn’t give users with older AirPods 2 that had a Lightning case an option to purchase the new case separately. Fortunately, Apple is all the wiser now and is offering the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C charging case at a price of $99.

Those who picked up a new iPhone 15 might want to consider switching to the USB-C case just for the convenience of carrying one charging cable instead of two.

One might also consider switching to the new AirPods Pro 2 MagSafe USB-C case because it is IP54-rated for protection against dust and water splashes. The Lightning case does not have these protections.

If you order the new AirPods Pro 2 USB-C case today, know that you might not get it until after the new year. The current delivery estimates show your order will only reach you between December 29 and January 4.

