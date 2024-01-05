24% off the AirPods Pro 2 takes them back to all-time low

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Apple ecosystem fans don’t need to think twice about their ideal wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are top-tier even if you’re not partisan about your brand, but the $249 retail price can be a sticking point. Today’s Amazon deal goes some way to assisting on that front, with the iconic buds dropping back to their lowest price ever of $189. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $189 ($60 off)

This is the best offer we’ve tracked on the latest AirPods Pro model in months, with not even the Black Friday sales presenting such a big discount. 24% off might not raise eyebrows on audio hardware from other manufacturers, but this is Apple we’re talking about, and the AirPods Pro 2 made our best wireless earbuds list for a reason.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) One of the best true wireless earbuds for iOS users. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) modestly improve upon the first-generation AirPods Pro and feature the same iconic look. Apple's upgraded H2 chip begets better noise canceling and battery life, while the case's U1 chip and integrated speaker let you precisely locate the case. If you own an iPhone, the AirPods Pro 2 are an obvious choice. See price at Amazon Save $60.00

The second generation of the AirPods Pro brought significantly improved battery life, active noise canceling (ANC), and sound quality when compared to the originals. iPhone users enjoy exclusive features like Spatial Audio personalization, battery life optimization, and Find My access. Both the case and earbuds are IP54-rated, ensuring resistance to splashes and light rain. Control is intuitive, with pressure-sensitive stems supporting swipe gestures for volume adjustment. The battery life is approximately 5 hours and 43 minutes with ANC on, and the case provides an additional 24 hours of listening time. Fast charging capabilities allow for quick power boosts. Solid ANC performance is complemented by Adaptive Transparency mode, which intelligently manages loud, sudden sounds.

As always with Amazon, this deal could get pulled at any time, so don’t miss out. Hit the widget above to check out the offer for yourself.

