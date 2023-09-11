AirPods microphone not working? Here's how to fix it

We’re not going to mince words — if you’re here, there’s a reasonable chance that one or more of the microphones on your AirPods are broken. But before you jump to that conclusion, there are a number of troubleshooting steps you can try that might be simpler fixes than spending money at an Apple Store.

How to fix AirPods microphone that’s not working With the exception of the final two, which are a little more drastic, the steps below can be tried in any order you feel like. Also, while some of these might seem obvious, it’s useful to rule them out before resorting to Apple support or buying an entirely new set of headphones.

Charge your AirPods

It happens to the best of us — thinking our headphones are good to go, but on checking, realizing that we skipped charging for one too many workdays or gym sessions. Remember, lithium batteries will continue to drain even when they’re not being used, if usually very slowly.

You can check AirPods’ battery life by bringing them an Apple device and opening the case. If they’re already on your ears, check your device’s Batteries widget. Of course, if your headphones are fully depleted, you won’t see any on-device info.

Put your AirPods back in their case This is unlikely to do much, but putting your AirPods back in their case for 30 seconds or so could force a state change that “wakes up” your microphones.

Toggle Bluetooth off and on again The audio pathways in iOS and iPadOS can be…quirky. That means that if you force a Bluetooth audio device to reconnect, it might resume working properly. Go to Settings > Bluetooth and flip the toggle back and forth. You can also try the same on a Mac by going to Apple menu > System Settings > Bluetooth.

Toggle Automatic Ear Detection off and on again In general, ear detection is a great feature of AirPods and many other modern headphones, given that it saves the trouble of pausing and restarting playback when you need to talk to someone. But it could be that your AirPods aren’t kicking back into gear when they’re supposed to, in which case you might try going to Settings > [your AirPods’ name here] and toggling Automatic Ear Detection off and on again. Your AirPods need to be on and connected for these menu items to appear.

Check microphone settings A relatively unknown feature of AirPods is that with earbud models (not the Max, in other words), you can force them to prefer the left or right bud for mic input. The default is automatic switching.

To make sure you’ve got the configuration you need, go to Settings > [your AirPods’ name here] > Microphone and choose between Automatically Switch AirPods, Always Left AirPod, or Always Right AirPod.

Update software and firmware

It could be that a firmware glitch is causing havoc. Probably not, but there ways to check your firmware version and force an AirPods update if one is available.

It’s also worth updating iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and/or macOS. In spite of Apple’s old “it just works” mantra, the company is regularly squashing bugs and changing compatibility. To be fair, some bugs are going to be impossible to predict in an increasingly complex tech landscape.

Clean your AirPods If your AirPods are truly filthy, it’s possible that one or more mic inputs are blocked. Note that there’s a specific way of safely cleaning AirPods, and it’s important to follow this to avoid damaging the microphones or creating blockage where there wasn’t any before.

Restart connected devices Sometimes, restarting an iPhone, iPad, or Mac may reset things behind the scenes in a way that resolves audio problems. Ever notice that your iPhone runs slightly smoother after a reboot? Similar concept.

Reset your AirPods This is the first of our “drastic” options, but resetting AirPods really doesn’t hurt much. It’s extremely easy to re-pair them, and all you need to do after that is make sure settings like volume and noise cancellation are back the way you prefer. Once AirPods are associated with your Apple ID, you’ll also be able to switch audio between new and old Apple devices with zero effort.

Contact Apple support If you’ve tried all of the previous steps without any success, that suggests a hardware or software issue that only Apple or an authorized repair outlet can resolve. Visit Apple’s support website or book an appointment at an Apple Store or third-party service shop.

If you’re not covered under AppleCare, be prepared to pay for repairs, assuming they’re possible. AirPods aren’t really designed to be fixed, so it’s more likely you’ll be given a replacement or (if you’re out of warranty) have to pay for a replacement yourself. Short of the very costly AirPods Max, it may make more sense to upgrade to the latest AirPods, or find another highly-rated earbud brand.

