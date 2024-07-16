The excellent AirPods Max is 28% off during Prime Day 2024

Adam Molina / Android Authority

The AirPods Max don’t need much of an introduction. They’re among the best headphones for Apple users, but they also offer a comfortable yet fetching design alongside modern creature comforts.

Usually priced at $549, you can now fetch the AirPods Max for just $394.99 during Amazon Prime Day. That’s a 28% discount. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. This deal won’t be available for long. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 16, and ends on Wednesday, July 17.

The AirPods Max is already a great buy, but it’s an even better deal at its sales price. The headphones feature active noise cancelation (ANC) and transparency modes, and paired with their comfort-forward design, it’s a treat to wear while traveling. They’re also available in a host of shades, from Green and Pink, to Silver, Space Gray, and Sky Blue. There’s a color to suit your style. Better yet, the AirPods Max offer a listening time of 20 hours with ANC enabled.

You can purchase the AirPods Max using the buy button below.

