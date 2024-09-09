The AirPods Max might finally see a refresh today after 4 long years

Adam Molina / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple could launch the AirPods Max 2 at today’s iPhone 16 launch event.

The headphones are expected to bring improved noise cancelation, adaptive audio, and USB-C connectivity.

Apple hasn’t launched a new pair of its premium AirPods Max headphones since the first ones came out in 2020, but that could change today, despite previous rumors. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could finally release the AirPods Max 2 at today’s “Glowtime” event. This is a surprise since the journalist previously claimed that Apple won’t launch the device alongside the iPhone 16 series.

In a last-minute post on X, Gurman added that the new AirPods Max might bring improved noise cancelation, adaptive audio, and a USB-C charging port. Apple is also expected to launch the cheaper AirPods 4 at the event, but a new pair of AirPods Pro is unlikely. Gurman previously reported that Apple will only refresh the Pro model with a new chip in 2025.

I expect Apple to launch new AirPods Max headphones tomorrow with better noise cancellation, adaptive audio & USB-C. They’ll launch with the low-end AirPods 4. This is line with my reporting for months but runs counter to lack of low inventory in stores. https://t.co/KIJQEwywcp — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2024

Little is known about the AirPods Max 2 apart from what Gurman just dropped. Apple could introduce new colors for the headphones and tweak the design. While we don’t expect a drastic change in form factor, four years down the lane, we hope to see some new features on the headset. It would be nice if Apple upgrades the AirPods Max with a more powerful chip, touch controls, Conversation Awareness, water resistance, and more — all of which are features we’ve come to love on the AirPods Pro 2.

