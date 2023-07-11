Need new AirPods? These Amazon Prime Day deals will save you up to 31%

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on earbuds , and there is no shortage of deals available. Brands like Bose, Sony, Samsung, and more are all seeing the prices of their products slashed today. But if Apple is more of your speed, you might want to check out these Apple AirPods deals. Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime so you can take advantage of these discounts; the first 30 days are free.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods usually sell for $129 but are currently 31% off. That deal knocks off $40 and brings the total to a more affordable $89. While the third-generation AirPods — the latest version in the line — have gone down from $169 to $149. Be sure to pick them up quickly, as the sale is for one day only.

Both the second-generation and third-generation AirPods come with Apple’s H1 chip. However, the third-gen earbuds offer nearly two more hours of battery life, more advanced software, bass-reflex ports, and an IPX4 rating. Our sister site, SoundGuys, has done a comparison of these two pairs of earbuds if you want to get into the nitty-gritty of how these devices differ.