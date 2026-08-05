AIPER Scuba V3 pool robot drops $600 to its all-time low, but the deal is being claimed fast

The AIPER Scuba V3 just dropped to $799.99 on Amazon in a Lightning Deal, down from its $1,399.99 recommended retail price. That’s a $600 saving, or 43% off RRP, and it’s worth moving fast because this deal is being claimed quickly. Paid link

This also matches the all-time low price on the robot pool cleaner, with the current deal returning to the same low price seen during Prime Day. For anyone shopping for a robotic pool cleaner, this one stands out right away.

The AIPER Scuba V3 is a 2026 cordless robotic cleaner made for in-ground pools. It uses AI-based vision navigation to spot debris and plan a smarter cleaning path, helping it cover more of the pool with fewer missed areas. Key features include adaptive route planning, wall and waterline cleaning, dual brushes, and a suction capacity of roughly 4,800 GPH.

You also get app-based controls and notifications, plus wireless charging and easier retrieval than many older pool robots. Recent hands-on coverage has highlighted how its navigation feels more purposeful than the random movement often seen in lower-cost models. The big draw here is convenience, especially if you want cable-free cleaning and less manual work for routine pool care.

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