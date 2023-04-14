How to generate text to song by using AI

There is a slew of AI apps and tools available. While Voicemod is more known for its real-time voice changer used by gamers and other content creators, it also includes an AI text to song creation tool that’s a breeze to use. In the guide below, we explain how to use it and how to create the next greatest earworm in a few clicks.

QUICK ANSWER There are several AI text to song tools available, but one of the easiest to use is Voicemod. Select a sample track, singer, input lyrics, and create your song. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to generate text to song by using Voicemod

How to generate text to song by using Voicemod Voicemod is an excellent tool for transforming a simple paragraph into a song (or at least a catchy greeting card, happy birthday message, or holiday hello). Creating a song is just as easy and involves four main steps. First, head to the Voicemod website.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Next, select a song. You can choose from various genres, including Pop, EDM, and Christmas carols. Once you’ve selected your preferred track, tap Next.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Select your singer. You can tap the small play button on their profile pictures to sample their voices. A description is given for each, too. Once you’ve selected your singer, click Next.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Now for the fun part: lyrics. Write the text of your song in the gray text field provided. The green lines below the field indicates the number of lines your song will have. Once you’re happy with the lyrics, tap Create Song. You must create a Voicemod account to listen to and download your song.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

A dialog displaying the progress of your song will appear. Once it’s ready, you can listen to the whole track by tapping the play button. You can also listen to the track with Voice & Music or Only Voice .

or . Not happy with the lyrics? Tap the Edit lyrics button or tap + New Song to create a new track.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

If you’re happy with the song, tap Download. You can now send the downloaded song to your phone, post it on social media, or send it to friends and family.

FAQs

Is Voicemod free? It’s free to create a Voicemod AI text to song, but you will need to input an email address to create and download tracks.

