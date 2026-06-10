A court just held Google responsible for AI Overviews errors — here's Google's response

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has issued a statement in response to a German court ruling about incorrect AI Overviews content.

The company emphasizes that the decision is not final, and says it’s reviewing the court’s findings.

Google further points to policies it has in place to correct issues with misleading or false AI summaries.

Earlier today we shared with you the story of a court in Munich, Germany ruling that Google should ultimately be held accountable for incorrect information presented as part of AI-generated news summaries, like AI Overviews. We reached out to Google at the time, hoping to get its side of the story, and the company has now followed up with Android Authority, providing a statement.

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A Google spokesperson tells us: We invest deeply in the quality of AI Overviews to ensure that the overwhelming majority of responses provide accurate information, and they are designed to reflect the information that exists on the web. We’re carefully reviewing this decision, which is not yet final. As the company points out, the German court’s decision isn’t necessarily a final one, and is only part of a preliminary proceeding — so the story may be far from done here.

Google admits — and to its credit, it has all along — that AI content like this is designed to be based on information found from sources around the web, and there’s always that chance that its systems get that analysis wrong. Because of that, it says that users should double-check any truly critical information they intend to rely upon.

Obviously, Google does not want any faulty information popping up in AI Overviews, and the company says that it has policies in place designed to resolve incidents like this one. It’s also trying to just get better at avoiding these kind of glitches in the first place.

That all sounds relatively reasonable, but we’re also not the ones here who are trying to clear our name after having our reputation sullied by AI Overviews hallucinations. As more and more users turn to AI-powered search features for their answers, will we see issues like this increase in frequency, or will Google’s mitigation efforts manage to successfully keep things in check?

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