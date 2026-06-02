Trump's new AI executive order could slow down future model launches

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that gives the government a chance to review new AI models before they’re released.

The order asks certain AI companies to voluntarily submit their models for 30 days of government testing.

Additionally, the order directs the Department of Justice to treat AI-assisted hacking and unauthorized access as crimes of high priority.

It’s not the first time a president has signed an executive order related to generative AI. In fact, this isn’t even the first time President Donald Trump has approached the subject. However, the president’s latest executive order could potentially slow down the rollout of some new AI models.

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On Tuesday, President Trump signed a new executive order focused on new AI models. The order doesn’t require, but calls on certain AI companies to voluntarily submit their new AI models for governmental review before releasing them to the public. A previous draft of the order requested up to 90 days of review, but the current version asks for up to 30 days of testing and evaluation.

It appears that the president planned to sign the executive order with some of Silicon Valley’s CEOs behind him. However, Politico reports that he instead signed the order privately. This comes after the president reportedly had a meeting at the White House the day before regarding next steps for the order.

In addition to requesting voluntary governmental AI model reviews, the executive order also directs the Department of Justice to treat AI-assisted hacking and unauthorized access as crimes of high priority. Specifically, it states that the Attorney General shall prioritize enforcement of “criminal laws against anyone who utilizes AI to illegally access or damage a computer without authorization, or who utilizes AI while engaged in such illegal access to further any other crime.”

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