This Google AI Mode desktop tool looks nearly ready for its Android debut

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR AI Mode in the Google app on Android only currently supports image uploads.

File uploads only work right now in AI Mode’s web interface.

That may soon change, with the Google app getting support for PDF uploads.

For all the times we’ve used AI by now, we all probably have a few stories that really stand out in our head — both the great successes and the most embarrassing failures, no doubt. When AI does end up working the best for us, it’s often in very targeted situations — and that’s especially true when it’s operating on files we share with it. One of the best ways to interact with AI on our phones is now working on an upgrade that could make those kind of interactions even easier.

Google’s AI Mode in Search has emerged as a really handy way to combine the power of Gemini with Google’s vast reference capabilities. It’s easy to access through Google’s Android app (and its associated widgets), and lets you upload images from your gallery or submit new photos straight from your phone’s camera. But so far, it’s lacked an option to share any other kinds of files.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This still isn’t live just yet, but as we were poring over Google’s recent version 17.9.50.sa.arm64 update, we’ve been able to get an early look at an addition here that adds a new “Files” option to attachments.

That should probably just say “PDFs,” since that’s unsurprisingly all this seems to work with, but we’re just happy to see the option coming to the app at all. Right now, AI Mode on the web already supports such attachments — and technically, you can even visit that in your phone’s browser to share files with AI Mode. But we just haven’t had an easy way to do that with the way most of us access AI Mode on Android.

Beyond that, we’re also seeing Google experiment with an all-new upload interface:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

This one’s a bit wonky, and doesn’t even show the camera option we already have now, but it does sort of fit with the idea of expanding the kinds of attachments that work with AI Mode — certainly, it’s giving us enough space for a lot more options there. For the moment, though, it’s unclear if Google will ultimately go in this direction, or continue with the smaller list we have now.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow