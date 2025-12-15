Google may soon make your AI Mode history even easier to access

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Google never forgets. At least, not if you have history turned on in your My Google Activity settings. And for most of us, that’s a good thing, helping us pick up dropped trains of thought or just reminding us about content we enjoyed. How you access those records depends on what kind of history you’re looking for, and right now Google appears to be working on an easier new way to check out your AI Mode history in particular.

AI Mode has emerged as a powerful way to leverage both Google’s Search resources and the power of its Gemini model to deliver really useful, targeted answers to even complicated queries. And especially if you’re just learning how to get the most out of it, referring to your past search history could be a great resource for further honing your prompts.

Right now, it’s not particularly difficult to access your AI Mode history. In the Google app on Android, all you have to do is tap the big, prominent “AI Mode” button and then hit the history icon that appears in the top-right corner. And while that works a treat, in version 16.50.55.sa.arm64 of the app we’ve spotted Google preparing a slightly faster way for us to get there.

Google Labs is fantastic with the way it offers us early access to experimental features (without forcing them upon us), and while we love checking out its latest additions, that also isn’t a list that’s being updated everyday. Currently, the Google app gives us a Labs shortcut in the top-left of its home screen, but it’s looking like that could be repurposed as the new way to view AI Mode history.

At least, with this release we’re able to preview an in-development version of the app’s UI that indeed gives us access to our AI Mode history (while also helpfully splitting up the list by date).

Sure, sometimes Google developers work on new UI workflows that don’t end up seeing the light of day, but it feels like this one has a solid chance of making it through — especially because it’s already showing up like this on iOS, as spotted by Radu on X.

That sure has us thinking Google could flip the switch over on Android any day now — but for the moment, anyway, we’re still seeing Labs occupy that spot. We’ll just have to wait and see how long it takes until Google follows through.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

