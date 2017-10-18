The newly-announced program goes beyond the regular two-factor authentication. It’s designed to provide Google’s strongest security for those who need it the most.

If you are a journalist, business leader, a political campaign team member, or just someone who values and needs maximum security when using Google’s services, the search giant is now offering an extra layer of security through the all-new Advanced Protection Program. Largely designed for high-profile people who are frequent hacking targets, the program replaces the usual two-factor authentication and takes extra preventative measures to safeguard personal emails and files and block fraudulent account access.

The most noticeable change would probably be the physical security key. Instead of having a code sent to your phone in a two-factor authentication format, Google will require that you use your physical key to sign in so that hackers won’t be able to use fake log-in pages to extract sensitive information. Google also states that the program will restrict third-party apps from accessing Gmail or Drive to minimize security vulnerabilities:

When you sign up for new apps or services, you are sometimes asked for access to your data, like your emails or documents. By giving permission, you might introduce vulnerabilities that could be used to access your personal data. For example, an app you trust could be exploited or impersonated.

And if you happen to lose access to your account and your physical security keys, you will have to take additional verification steps to restore your access. Google adds that “the Advanced Protection Program will proactively add new security features to stay a step ahead of hackers,” so if you have a reason to be concerned about the security of your account and you have a personal Google account, you can enroll in the program right now by signing up here. You will, as you may have expected, need to buy the security keys separately in the process.