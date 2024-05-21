Adobe is bringing generative AI functionality to Lightroom for the first time

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Adobe has announced that generative AI functionality is coming to its Lightroom editing app.

The most noteworthy feature is Generative Remove, enabling improved background or object erasing.

The company is also making its Lens Blur feature widely available.

Adobe has offered its Firefly AI suite for a while now, bringing these AI features into Photoshop as well. Its Lightroom photo-editing app doesn’t currently have generative AI features, but that’s changing today.

The company announced that Lightroom will receive two generative AI features thanks to the Firefly suite. Easily the most notable addition is Generative Remove, delivering improved object/background erasing for more realistic final images.

Adobe has also announced wider availability of its Lens Blur option, featuring new presets as well. This isn’t exactly a bleeding-edge feature as we’ve seen other platforms like Google Photos offer this functionality, but we’re still glad to see it here anyway.

In any event, Generative Remove and Lens Blur are available in Lightroom on mobile, desktop, web, iPad, and Classic.

