Adobe unveils new tools to supercharge Illustrator and Photoshop

TL;DR Adobe has introduced new Firefly tools for Illustrator and Photoshop.

Some of these features are available in the beta versions of both Illustrator and Photoshop, while others are widely available in both tools.

Illustrator now includes features like Generative Shape Fill (beta), Dimension Tool, Mockup (beta), and more. Photoshop offers the Selection Brush Tool, Adjustment Brush Tool, and upgrades to the Contextual Taskbar and Type Tool.

AI-powered features in digital content creation tools like Midjourney and Photoshop are certainly not new, but it appears that Adobe is now adding more of such features to its software. Today, Adobe announced it is releasing new Firefly tools for Illustrator and Photoshop, offering creative professionals more ways to create and edit using the company’s software.

In a press release, the company notes that Illustrator and Photoshop will feature a number of AI tools and workflow enhancements to speed up routine, time-consuming tasks. One of the most notable features to look forward to in Illustrator is Generative Shape Fill (beta), which gives graphic designers the ability to enter text-based prompts in the Contextual Taskbar to add detailed vectors to shapes.

Adobe also announced the availability of a Dimension Tool feature that can help designers plot precise sizing for projects in just a few clicks. There’s also a Mockup (beta) feature, which offers the ability to create visual prototypes of art on everyday objects. Other Illustrator tools that users will be able to access include Retype, Enhanced Selection Tools, Text to Pattern (beta), and Style Reference.

Not one to be left out, Photoshop is also getting a few AI-based upgrades. The software will feature a Selection Brush Tool that makes selecting, compositing, and applying filters a lot more intuitive and an Adjustment Brush Tool that allows you to apply non-destructive adjustments to only specific image parts. Additionally, Adobe is also rolling out enhancements to the Contextual Taskbar, Type Tool, and the Generate Image feature.

Adobe’s latest efforts to introduce AI into its tools are meant to aid creative professionals across various design workflows, from creating variations in marketing graphics to producing product mockups in an endless number of combinations. Some of these new tools are currently available in the beta versions of both Illustrator and Photoshop, while others are widely available in both tools.

While these tools are expected to be helpful to most users, Adobe is treading carefully, given that some of its users are feeling threatened by the use of AI technology. To mitigate these fears, Adobe says it has doubled down on its commitment to integrate technology in a way that is supportive and respectful of the creative community.

