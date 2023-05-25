If you use Gmail for work purposes, you should have an automatic signature. It makes you look more professional, and it can contain lots of pertinent information, such as your phone number and LinkedIn profile link. Here’s how to add or change a signature in Gmail.

How to add a signature in the Gmail app (Android and iOS)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Unfortunately, the Gmail mobile app for Android and iOS doesn’t currently support setting up HTML signatures with links and other styling. The best you can do is rewrite the plain text “sent from….” link normally appended to the end of each email to something less generic. From your Gmail account, tap the three horizontal lines on the left until your label list comes up. Scroll down and select Settings. Tap the email address you want to amend the signature for. Now choose Mobile signature. You can edit your plain text signature and hit Save.

How to add or change a signature in Gmail.com

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Making a Gmail signature is easier and looks a lot better on the desktop. Unfortunately, that cool interactive signature doesn’t transfer over to the mobile app. Go to the General settings and scroll down to Signatures. Click Create new. A box will now come up, asking you to name your signature. It could be anything such as “Personal” or “Work.” Now click Create. The signature section will now have a text box to make your automatic signature. Text can be styled, and links and pictures can be added. It’s entirely up to you how it looks, but we’d recommend not adding any unnecessary bloat. If you want to make more than one signature in Gmail, click Create new again and repeat the process. You can also edit and trash a signature by clicking the pencil and trash icons.

Telling Gmail when you want the signature to be used If you have more than one email address registered to the Gmail account, drop down the Email Address section and choose which email address you want the signature to be used for.

section and choose which email address you want the signature to be used for. If you want to use the signature on all new emails, drop down the For New Emails Use menu and select your signature. Otherwise, leave it blank.

menu and select your signature. Otherwise, leave it blank. If you want to use the signature on all emails you reply to or forward, drop down the On Reply/Forward Use menu and select your signature. Otherwise, leave it blank.

menu and select your signature. Otherwise, leave it blank. If you want the signature to appear before the quoted email (instead of after it), tick the box at the end.

Click Save Changes at the bottom of the Gmail settings window. You can now open up a new email window to see your signature.

If you want to change your Gmail signature, click on the pencil icon next to the signature in Settings. You will then be able to change the signature in whichever way you wish.

How to add a signature in Gmail via Templates (desktop)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

You may, however, be one of those people who doesn’t necessarily need to use the signature in every email. So it may get a bit annoying having to delete it every time you open up an email to reply or forward. If you fall into this camp, you will like this nifty little email hack. Gmail has a feature called Templates (previously known as Canned Responses), and this is an add-on you can activate in the Advanced section of the Settings. When you switch this on, you’ll now see a new Templates feature when you click the three vertical dots on the bottom right-hand side of an email window. Now write your Gmail signature in an empty email window. Like in the previous section, do all of your usual styling and linking. When the signature is ready to be saved, go back to Templates in your email window, select Save draft as template, then Save as new template. You’ll be asked to give your signature template a name. Keep it simple (“signature” will do), and hit Save. Now, if you go back to the Templates option and Insert Template, you’ll see your saved signature. Select it and watch it appear in your email. To change the signature, do the above to make it appear in a new blank email window. Change it to whatever you now want it to be. Then go to the Templates menu > Save draft as template and select what you want to overwrite.

FAQs

Can I have more than one signature in Gmail? You can create as many signatures as you wish for your emails on Gmail. Simply follow the same process from Gmail.com to add new alternate signatures.

Can I add an image to my Gmail signature? Yes! The process is now very simple. When creating a new signature (from the website), you’ll see a picture icon next to all the styling options. Click on it, select your image, and add it to the body.

What should be on my email signature? An email signature serves two main purposes. The first is to cordially say goodbye to the reader. The second is to give the recipient any relevant information for staying in touch. This could include your phone number, email, social network accounts, and more.

