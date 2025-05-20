Phone satisfaction just hit a 10-year low in the US. Here’s why

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR US phone satisfaction scores drop to a 10-year low, falling 4% to 78.

Customers favor basics like battery life and call quality over new AI features.

Apple and Samsung lead the satisfaction rankings, and 5G users are much happier than those with older phones.

Smartphones may be getting more powerful and packed with AI features, but American users aren’t buying into the hype, at least not when it comes to satisfaction.

According to the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) study, overall satisfaction with cell phones has dropped by 4% compared to last year, scoring 78 out of 100. That’s the industry’s lowest mark in a decade, and a sharp reversal from the record high reported in 2024.

Customers still judge smartphones by the fundamentals. Forrest Morgenson, ACSI

The annual study, based on nearly 27,500 consumer surveys collected through March 2025, suggests that an increasing focus on artificial intelligence hasn’t landed with customers. Instead, respondents rated basic features like battery life, call quality, and design as more important than flashy new capabilities. “Brands keep racing to add new capabilities, yet customers still judge smartphones by the fundamentals,” said ACSI’s Forrest Morgeson in a press release.

Despite the industry-wide dip, Apple and Samsung maintained the top customer satisfaction scores, each slipping just one point to 81. That helped them widen their lead over competitors like Google and Motorola, both of which dropped to 75. Smaller brands saw the biggest slump, falling 6% to a score of 68.

The data also shows a growing divide between users with 5G-enabled phones and those with older devices. Satisfaction among 5G phone users remains high at 80, while users still on 4G or earlier tech are far less happy, averaging just 68 after a 7% drop.

Calling and texting were among the top-rated aspects of phone use, while battery life was rated the worst part of the experience. Manufacturers that continue to push power-hungry AI features may want to take note.

