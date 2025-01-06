Acer's new Swift Go and Aspire Vero 16 have arrived, alongside several new AI-branded machines

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

TL;DR Acer is announcing several new laptops at CES 2025, but chief among them are the Acer Swift Go 14 and 16, Acer Vero 216, Acer Swift Go 14 AI and 16 AI, and the Acer Aspire 14 AI.

The AI models all include NPUs and a host of features designed with AI in mind, though really all of Acer’s machines have seen a greater AI push than in years past.

Acer always brings a ton of products to CES and this year is looking no different. Not only do we have new handheld gaming computers and new accessories, but the company is also showcasing several new laptops. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest laptop announcements from the PC maker.

New Acer Swift Go 14 and 16 models debut

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

The Acer Swift Go series has been around for a while now but this year it’s got a new refreshed lineup that focuses on improved battery life, streamlined AI functionality, and many of the same themes we are hearing from most of the PC companies had the opportunity to check out so far. The Acer Aspire 14 promises up to 22 hours of video playback, which is definitely pretty respectable here, though obviously, the Acer Aspire 16’s larger display means it won’t be up to quite the same level.

You’ll find up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors on both the new Swift Go models with Intel Arc graphics. Other specs include up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and an OLED display with resolutions that range from 1920 x 1200 up to 2880 x 1800. The Acer Swift Go 14 is virtually identical to the Acer Go 16 but the former has a smaller 14-inch display over the larger 16-inch screen. It also only supports up to 1TB of storage instead of up to 2TB.

The Acer Swift Go 14 and 16 family will be available in North America in May, starting at $899.99 for the Go 14 and $949.99 for the Go 16. It will also make its way over to Europe and Australia in April.

Acer Aspire Vero 16

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

The new Acer Vero 16 packs a 16-inch WUXGA display and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 200H series processor with Intel Arc graphics baked in. While the device doesn’t necessarily break from the typical PC mold in very many ways, it is important to note that it’s design is all about being more eco-conscious with its ocean-bound plastic touchpad, reduced PET thickness, and the usage of PCR and bio-based materials for more than 70% of the chassis when compared to the previous model.

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 is also relatively affordable with an expected starting price of $799.99 when it launches this April in North America.

Let’s not forget about the Aspire 14 AI and the Swift Go AI

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

There are several new Acer laptops that are pushing AI features to the next level. Starting with the Acer Aspire 14, which packs an integrated NPU to accelerate AI workloads. There is also plenty of power for general tasks thanks to its support for up to the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V. The latest Aspire also has support for up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR5X SDRAM, and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage. There’s even a gorgeous 14-inch WUXGA display, available with or without touch support.

The Acer Aspire 14 AI will arrive in North America this February with a starting price of $800, but that’s not the only new member in Acer’s growing AI family. If you’re not sold on Intel versions of the Acer Swift Go you’ll be happy to know there’s also the very similar new Acer Swift Go 14 AI and Go 16 AI.

Acer

The most obvious difference between the AI models and the first set is that the former swaps out the Intel silicon for an AMD Ryzen AI 7 340 or 350 processor with AMD Radeon 840M or 860M graphics, respectively. The Acer Swift Go 14 will arrive in May starting at $899.99, though the Go 16 won’t arrive until a bit later in May for a starting price of $950.

There’s a much larger focus on AI with the AMD model thanks to the inclusion of the XDNA 2 NPU, but both models are built with CoPilot and other AI features in mind. While the AI performance is certainly its biggest selling point with the new Swift Go AI line, it is also worth noting there’s a new anodized aluminum chassis that equally stands out.

All three of the AI laptops above also have the new AcerSense app that uses a dedicated ArcSense key to provide system usage modes to optimize for battery, performance, and more. You’ll also get the Acer Experience Zone, housing a suite of AI features that improve voice and more.

