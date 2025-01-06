Acer's new gaming handheld has a ridiculous iPad-sized display

Acer

With a 10.95-inch screen, the Nitro 11 will be one of the largest handhelds on the market.

The handhelds will be available in the US starting in Q2 2025 at $899.99 onwards.

Just about every gaming-focused brand is releasing gaming handhelds nowadays, but Acer has mostly flown under the radar. The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 failed to make a splash when it launched in late 2024, but the company has just announced two new devices that are sure to turn a few heads.

Starting with the basics, both Windows handhelds are powered by AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processors and AMD Radeon 780M graphics, with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. That’s a fairly capable laptop chipset and the same one that powered the Nitro Blaze 7.

However, what really sets these apart is the sheer size of the screens. The Acer Nitro Blaze 8 features an 8.8-inch 144hz IPS panel, which is the same size as the beefy Lenovo Legion Go. The Acer Nitro Blaze 11, however, packs a massive 10.95-inch 120hz IPS display, which is roughly the same size as a standard iPad.

Both devices feature built-in controllers with Hall Effect sticks, but only the larger device’s controllers are detachable. Both also feature 55Wh batteries, which is slightly larger than the 50Wh cell in the Nitro Blaze 7, but significantly smaller than the 80Wh found in the ROG Ally X.

The two new devices will be available in the US starting Q2 2025, with the Acer Nitro Blaze 8 costing $899.99 and the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 priced at $1,099.

Alongside the two devices, Acer also announced a new foldable controller called the Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller. It has a familiar telescopic design, with a USB-C port and 18W passthrough charging. It will cost $69.99 and is expected to launch soon.

