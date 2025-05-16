Acer's first smart ring offers AI-powered health and fitness insights, no subscription required

Acer

TL;DR Acer has jumped on the wearables bandwagon with two new AI-powered devices.

The Acer FreeSense Ring is an advanced health and fitness tracking smart ring that uses AI to offer personalized insights and suggestions.

The Acer AI TransBuds offer real-time translation with support for 15 languages spoken across Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

Acer has entered the wearables space through its subsidiary, Acer Gadget, and unveiled two new devices that will be showcased at Computex 2025 in Taiwan. These include a smart ring and a pair of wireless earbuds, both of which utilize AI to offer helpful features.

Acer FreeSense Ring The new Acer FreeSense Ring features a lightweight titanium alloy build and, like other popular smart rings on the market, packs a host of biometric sensors to track your heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, and sleep. It uses AI to analyze your health and fitness data through a companion app and offers personalized wellness insights and suggestions.

Acer

What sets the smart ring apart from the competition is that none of its health and fitness tracking features are paywalled, and Acer won’t charge users an additional subscription for the AI-powered insights and suggestions. The smart ring also offers an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and it will be available in matte rose gold and glossy black variants sometime later this year.

Acer AI TransBuds The Acer AI TransBuds are lightweight wireless earbuds that aim to “simplify multilingual conversation.” Acer says the earbuds offer “real-time, two-way voice translation powered by AI-based speech recognition and semantic analysis” when connected to a smartphone via a plug-in receiver.

Acer

The TransBuds also support live captions and transcription, allowing users to track conversations in real-time and save transcripts for later. The translation feature currently supports 15 languages spoken across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Hardware-wise, the earbuds feature 50mAh batteries, a charging case with a 400mAh battery, and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity.

Acer has not shared the price and availability details for its new AI-powered wearables yet, and it’s not immediately clear if the devices will be available stateside. We expect the company to share more information closer to the launch.

