Poll: Have you accidentally pressed the Netflix button on your remote?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I abhor the Netflix button on my Shield TV remote, as I often find myself accidentally pressing it due to the sheer size of the button.

But I don’t think I’m alone in accidentally pressing an app shortcut button on my TV or streaming box remote. We want to know whether you’ve done the same thing. So take our featured poll below!

Have you accidentally pressed an app shortcut button on your remote? 261 votes Yes, I do it all the time 26 % Yes, it happens now and again 36 % Yes, but very rarely 22 % No, I haven't done this 16 %

We’re not just referring to accidental presses of the Netflix button, as many remotes have shortcut buttons for other streaming services too (e.g. Prime Video, Hulu, and more). So go ahead and vote if you’ve accidentally pressed these buttons too.

Either way, these buttons are big business for the industry. Roku reportedly makes $1 per shortcut button on each TV remote. So we’re not expecting this trend to disappear anytime soon.

