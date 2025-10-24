Android and iPhone users could know peace while driving thanks to the AAWireless TWO Plus

AAWireless Two Plus If your car only allows wired connections when using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, the AAWireless TWO Plus solves that problem. It works with Android phones and iPhones and will work in most cars. It does exactly what it says it will do 100% of the time and is priced well to boot.

Back in 2024, I reviewed the AAWireless TWO ($54.99 at Amazon), an inexpensive dongle that can turn any wired Android Auto head unit into a wireless one. At the time, I was blown away by how simple, practical, and efficient it was. Now, in 2025, the company is launching an iterative upgrade known as the AAWireless TWO Plus.

Based on the name, you might think this is just a basic refresh with maybe a smaller size or a new minor feature. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Plus model does everything the original TWO did, yes, but brings in a new capability that makes it pretty much indispensable for anyone: Apple CarPlay support. Finally, multi-OS families won’t need two different dongles or need to fight over whether Android or iOS gets preferential treatment in the car. Now, everyone can live in harmony.

OK, the AAWireless TWO Plus isn’t going to bring about world peace, but it is going to solve a lot of problems. Let me explain!

Everything I loved about the AAWireless TWO

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

I highly recommend reading my AAWireless TWO review if this is the first time you’ve heard about this device. However, I’ll do my best to summarize things here anyway.

I loved the AAWireless TWO, and the TWO Plus is even better.

If you have a car that supports Android Auto but requires that you plug your phone in to use it, the AAWireless TWO negates that limitation. By plugging the AAWireless dongle into your car’s USB port, you can finally go completely wireless. Once you go through the very easy setup procedure of connecting your phone to the dongle (that doesn’t even require you to create an account!), you can simply step into your car, turn the ignition, and in a few seconds, Android Auto is on your dash. No fussing with cables, no clutter in your central console — just a simple, seamless connection. Since the dongle has no battery and stays plugged into the USB port 24/7, it’s a truly set it and forget it product.

One of the big benefits of the AAWireless TWO is that it supports multiple Android phones and can even create a logic tree for connectivity. For example, both my partner and I are connected to the dongle. When she’s alone in the car, she automatically connects to it, and when I’m alone, I auto-connect as well. When we’re both in the car, I am almost always driving, so the dongle prioritizes me in that scenario. I don’t need to touch anything on the dongle or even open an app on my phone. It all just works.

Since doing that review, the AAWireless TWO has never left our 2019 Subaru Crosstrek. After about a year of daily use, we’ve faced zero issues. Honestly, it’s one of the most efficient, useful, and dependable tech products in our lives.

Everything you need for a multi-OS family

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

OK, so I’ve made it clear that the AAWireless TWO is great, but why get the AAWireless TWO Plus? Physically, there is nothing physically different about the two products. In the image above, you can see they are the same size with the same single multi-function button. The only way you can tell them apart is because of the logo.

Inside, though, the AAWireless TWO Plus supports Apple CarPlay. My Crosstrek supports both Android Auto and CarPlay, and connecting an iPhone to it was just as simple as connecting my Android phone. Once connected, the same logic tree for connectivity prioritization applies, so I’ll always know the correct phone will connect depending on the circumstances.

Galaxy S25 Ultra connected iPhone 15 Pro connected

This will be a godsend for couples or families in which one driver has an Android phone and the other has an iPhone. Previously, you would need two different dongles for this (or force one person to always plug in), but the AAWireless TWO Plus brings everything under one roof.

If you are an Android user but someone else in your family is an iPhone user, this one device will solve all your car connectivity issues.

Obviously, I haven’t had this one for nearly as long as the AAWireless TWO, but everything worked exactly as I expected. It is just as good at CarPlay as it is Android Auto. I will admit that the few minor complaints I had about the AAWireless TWO have not been fixed, namely the inability to rename phones once they are connected and the slightly-too-long delay between turning on your car and your phone’s information appearing on screen. Really, though, these are minor quibbles.

AAWireless TWO Plus review verdict: Just buy one right now

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Honestly, this is probably the easiest product review I’ve ever had to write. There is literally no reason not to own this. Unless your car has native wireless connectivity, the AAWireless TWO Plus is practically a necessity. Considering the price of the AAWireless TWO Plus ($64.99 at Manufacturer site) is the same as the launch price of the AAWireless TWO, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

In fact, the only reason I would suggest someone NOT buy this is if your family is Android only. If so, save yourself a few bucks and just get the AAWireless TWO ($54.99 at Amazon). There are no extra features for Android users in the Plus model, so if you’re all-in on Android, last year’s model will do just fine.

If this device is appealing to you, I can't recommend it enough. It's almost a perfect tech product that does exactly what it says it will do.

Just for the sake of clarity, let me point out that while these devices are terrific, they do not bring Android Auto or CarPlay to vehicles that don’t already support it. Your car will need to have wired Android Auto/CarPlay connectivity for this to be worthwhile. I just want to make sure that’s clear!

Anyway, if you are an all-Android family, an all-iPhone family, or a mixture of the two, then the AAWireless TWO Plus is a nearly perfect product that does the one thing it says it will do 100% of the time. In this day and age, who doesn’t need more of that in their lives?

