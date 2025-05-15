This Dreamcast memory card can emulate Game Boy games

TL;DR 8BitMods released the VMU Pro, an updated memory card for the Sega Dreamcast.

It’s not just a memory card, but also a handheld emulation machine for 8-bit games.

The VMU Pro goes up for pre-order today in a variety of colors for $81.24.

The Sega Dreamcast was ahead of its time in many ways, but one nifty feature that died with the console was the Visual Memory Unit, or VMU. It wasn’t the first memory card on the market, but with an integrated screen and controls, it added playable mini games to keep the fun going when away from your console. Now, the VMU Pro takes things to the next level, with not just playable minigames but also full-blown emulation for 8-bit games.

Produced by 8BitMods, the VMU Pro is a new device with all the functionality of original modules, including full backward compatibility. It supports microSD cards up to 2TB, roughly the same storage as 15 million original VMUs. You can also transfer saves from old VMUs by connecting the two units, transfer wirelessly between two VMU Pros, or automatically back up your saves to Google Drive via Wi-Fi.

The VMU Pro also features built-in emulators for the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, NES, Game Gear, and Master System. All emulators are capable of 1.5x scaling to fill the backlit IPS color display, and integrated Bluetooth LE support offers better sound than the integrated mono speaker. You can get much better emulation performance for the same price from something like the TrimUI Brick, but that device doesn’t double as a VMU.

The VMU Pro is the ultimate Dreamcast accessory.

Of course, the module can also play original VMU mini games via eVMU. These were short side adventures tied to your game saves, so you could hatch your Sonic Adventure Chao or find unique treasures to pass to your Skies of Arcadia characters.

Thankfully, the VMU Pro features a better battery than the original, which ate through coin batteries. The 720mAh cell lasts up to six hours on a single charge while emulating games, or a full month of less demanding use as a plain old memory card.

8BitMods plans to add more features over time, including more emulators and an SDK so users can develop their own VMU Pro apps. It really is the ultimate Dreamcast accessory.

The VMU Pro is available in seven different colorways, and it goes up for pre-order today for a little over $80, with units expected to ship in October of this year.

