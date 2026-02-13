Miss small phones? Too bad, 7-inch phones could be the next big thing.

Weibo/HUAWEI

TL;DR A prominent leaker has claimed that manufacturers are working on phones with 7-inch screens and wide aspect ratios.

The leaker also seemingly claimed that Motorola is working on these phones.

This comes almost a year after HUAWEI released the Pura X foldable, which offers a wide aspect ratio.

There’s a dearth of truly small Android phones on the market right now, as the smallest phones from major brands still offer 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch displays. Unfortunately, it sounds like some brands could go in another direction altogether.

Leaker Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that some manufacturers are now working on smartphones with seven-inch screens. The tipster added that they’re also working on phones with a wide aspect ratio. Check out a machine-translated screenshot below.

We’ve seen some recent phones with wide aspect ratios before, such as the HUAWEI Pura X (seen at the top of the page). This is effectively a Flip-style foldable phone with a 6.3-inch 16:10 main screen. The rumored Pura X2 might up the ante with a larger, 7.5-inch 16:10 folding display. So it sounds like some companies are taking this same approach with non-folding phones. We’ve also seen phones with seven-inch screens before, but these are few and far between.

Digital Chat Station also claimed that an unnamed manufacturer is testing wide-screen phones and seven-inch displays. User comments suggest this could be Motorola.

In any event, I’m glad to see phone makers trying something different in this space. However, I am disappointed that companies aren’t working on truly small phones with screens smaller than six inches. This is particularly disappointing in 2026, as advancements like silicon-carbon batteries mean small phones don’t have to sacrifice battery life.

