Take off your tinfoil hat: Exposure to 5G doesn't alter your genes, new study finds

TL;DR A new study found no genetic changes in human cells exposed to 5G radiation, even at high intensities.

Researchers ruled out heating effects, confirming previous claims of harm were likely due to temperature, not EMF.

5G waves can’t penetrate deep into the skin, and aren’t scrambling your DNA.

The 5G conspiracy crowd has been banging their drum for years, but scientists have now directly tested their central claims. In a useful but unsurprising result, a new 5G study found that blasting human skin cells with the radiation doesn’t do anything to your genes.

The peer-reviewed study, published in PNAS Nexus via Oxford Academic, exposed cultured human skin cells to 5G electromagnetic fields at two common frequencies: 27 GHz and 40.5 GHz. The cells were subjected to this radiation at intensities up to 10 times the current safety limits for both two-hour and 48-hour periods. The result was no changes in gene expression or alterations in DNA methylation — in other words, nothing.

5G frequencies are too low to damage DNA.

This isn’t just a case of not finding much or narrowing the possible harm. The researchers took great care to rule out heat as a confounding factor, which has skewed the few isolated studies that reported apparent effects and fueled the conspiracy. By carefully managing temperature and isolating the electromagnetic exposure, they confirmed that any changes seen in past studies were likely caused by warming and not the EMF itself.

In summary, the energy of 5G frequencies is too low to ionize atoms or break molecular bonds, which means it can’t damage DNA. Not even a little. The study also found these signals don’t even make it past the surface — 5G waves can only penetrate a matter of millimeters into your skin. So even if they were dangerous, which the study found they’re not, they’re not getting deep enough to start altering your brain or internal organs.

Of course, conspiracy theorists are rarely shaken from their beliefs by a forensic and peer-reviewed 5G study such as this one. It’ll no doubt be branded as some fake news government propaganda. People are welcome to wear a tinfoil hat if it makes them feel safer, but they can’t say the science is on their side.

