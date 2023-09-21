A record 50% price drop makes this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV a steal

Amazon Fire TVs already represent great value for money. Your hard-earned cash goes towards higher specs or more screen real estate rather than the branding. So when you see an unprecedented 50% price drop on the 55-inch Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, you know it’s a deal not to be missed. 55-inch Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $259.99 ($260 off)

This markdown to just $259.99 is on the latest version of the Fire 4-Series smart TV that only became available a couple of months ago. It has never been on sale for less than $350 during its short time on the market — until today. With the nights rapidly getting longer and colder, it’s a great time to upgrade your entertainment center.

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, access to more than a million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of Alexa to your living room. See price at Amazon Save $260.00

The 4K Ultra HD resolution of this smart TV is enhanced by HDR 10 and HLG support, delivering a crystal-clear picture with vibrant colors. The built-in Alexa functionality allows for seamless voice control, making it easier to find and launch your favorite content, check the weather, or even get sports updates. With access to over a million movies and TV episodes through platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus, you’ll never run out of things to watch. Its four HDMI inputs ensure you can connect all your essential devices for a comprehensive entertainment hub.

Your purchase of the Amazon Fire TV also includes a free six-month subscription to MGM Plus, expanding your viewing options over the winter months substantially.

We can’t say how long this Fire TV deal will last. Learn more about it via the widget above.

