The 5 best smartwatch deals of Cyber Monday 2023

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Cyber Monday is here and there are still a host of great deals on offer. We’ve already covered the best Cyber Monday tablet deals, but what if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch?

Well, we’ve got you covered with our look at the best smartwatch deals today.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung arguably makes the best Wear OS watches, and the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 is currently available for just $228.99 ($71 off). Expect Wear OS 4, improved sleep tracking features, a slew of other health/fitness tracking features (including Afib detection), and Galaxy device integration.

2. Apple Watch Series 9 The latest Apple Watch has also received a decent discount as part of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. The Apple Watch Series 9 is currently available for $329 ($69 off) and brings a host of welcome features. This includes the Watch OS platform, a ton of tracking features, a durable design, and fall/car crash detection.

3. Google Pixel Watch The Pixel Watch 2 is already out, but the first-generation Pixel Watch is a good pick for $199 ($150 off). Google’s watch brings Fitbit activity tracking, Google Wallet support, emergency SOS functionality, and more. The biggest downside to the watch, however, is that it’s not repairable — an incredibly silly decision on Google’s part.

4. Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 is more of a fitness tracker, but it’s still worth considering if you want a cheap health and fitness companion. The wearable is currently available for $99.95 ($60 off), offering heart-rate tracking (including irregular heartbeat detection), over 40 exercise modes, and smartphone controls.

5. Fossil Gen 6 Fossil’s discounted smartwatch is worth a look if you want a recent Wear OS watch at a cheap price. More specifically, the watch is currently available for $169.99 ($129 off). Expect Alexa support, Wear OS 3 via a system update, fast charging support, and the usual integration with your smartphone.

