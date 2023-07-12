The 5 best smartwatch deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As Amazon Prime Day enters its final 12 hours, we’ve had a chance to weigh up the best deals from the sale. Smartwatches have been a particularly strong contender, with almost every flagship wearable from each of the industry leaders dropping to new low prices. We’ll show you what we mean in our rundown of the five best smartwatch deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

For the deals requiring a Prime subscription, you still have time to start your free 30-day trial of the service, with no obligation to continue it once your shopping itch has been scratched.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth) Subtle upgrades make a huge difference The Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch offers a bigger battery, more sturdy body, and more comfortable fit than its predecessor. It supports Google Assistant and Google Maps navigation, while a body composition monitor, skin temperature sensor, and improved sleep tracking makes for an impressive health-tracking product. See price at Amazon Save $128.94 Prime Deal

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch is always going to be near the top of any best smartwatch list, and the Galaxy Watch 5 doesn’t disappoint in that regard. With a tough and comfortable build, good battery life, and top-notch fitness tracking, it’s the complete package. It hadn’t been available for under $200 prior to this month, but Prime members can now pick it up for just $151.

2. Apple Watch Series 8

There’s no doubt about the best deal on this list if you’re an Apple fan. Even as Android aficionados, we have to concede that the Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best wearables on the market, with its beautiful Retina display and advanced health tracking being just two of the many features we love. At just $309.99 for the 45mm variant in the Prime Day sales, it’s never been cheaper.

3. Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch Google Pixel Watch The Pixel Watch is the first wearable with the Big G. The Google Pixel Watch is a Wear OS-powered wearable that's aiming to be the smartwatch for everyone. It has a robust app library, plenty of Fitbit-based health-tracking features, and a classy design. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Google Pixel Watch is an unpolished device compared to its rivals, but that’s to be expected as the first attempt at a wearable from the ubiquitous manufacturer. There’s still plenty to like about it, especially if you’re a fan of the Google ecosystem. Stylish, performative, and offering a clean, Google-centric Wear OS experience, it’s not a bad bet at an all-time low price of $249.

4. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra WearOS meets durable design The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra offers fast performance and throws in a advanced health-monitoring features like irregular heart rate and atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection, as well as mental fatigue and energy level assessment. Powered by Wear OS, the smartwatch also sports a unique dual-screen display and battery life for days. See price at Amazon Save $120.00 Prime Deal

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is the smartwatch with the least name recognition in our rundown. A durable design, excellent battery life, and unique dual-screen display were all in the pros column for us, but the qualms we had with the wearable made the $300 retail price seem a bit high in our estimation. A drop to $179.99 during Prime Day certainly makes it worth a second look, especially as it is unlikely to be this affordable again until Black Friday.

5. Garmin Vivoactive 4

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (45mm) Garmin Vivoactive 4 (45mm) An affordable Venu alternative The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a solid upgrade to the Vivoactive 3 series. You get a larger display and longer battery life, 3.5GB of storage space for offline music, and support for more activities. A seven-day battery life adds to its appeal. See price at Amazon Save $160.00 Prime Deal

We told you all of the best smartwatch brands had great deals running, and no such list would be complete without a remarkable Garmin offer. Our review of the Garmin Vivoactive 4 is simply titled “all-around great”, which says it all. Battery life, tracking, storage — this watch has it all, and our only slight complaint was the $330 price tag. With a previously unseen price drop to $169.99 in the remaining hours of Prime Day, we can’t recommend this deal enough.

