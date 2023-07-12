Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The 5 best smartwatch deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023
As Amazon Prime Day enters its final 12 hours, we’ve had a chance to weigh up the best deals from the sale. Smartwatches have been a particularly strong contender, with almost every flagship wearable from each of the industry leaders dropping to new low prices. We’ll show you what we mean in our rundown of the five best smartwatch deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
For the deals requiring a Prime subscription, you still have time to start your free 30-day trial of the service, with no obligation to continue it once your shopping itch has been scratched.
1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch is always going to be near the top of any best smartwatch list, and the Galaxy Watch 5 doesn’t disappoint in that regard. With a tough and comfortable build, good battery life, and top-notch fitness tracking, it’s the complete package. It hadn’t been available for under $200 prior to this month, but Prime members can now pick it up for just $151.
2. Apple Watch Series 8
There’s no doubt about the best deal on this list if you’re an Apple fan. Even as Android aficionados, we have to concede that the Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best wearables on the market, with its beautiful Retina display and advanced health tracking being just two of the many features we love. At just $309.99 for the 45mm variant in the Prime Day sales, it’s never been cheaper.
3. Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is an unpolished device compared to its rivals, but that’s to be expected as the first attempt at a wearable from the ubiquitous manufacturer. There’s still plenty to like about it, especially if you’re a fan of the Google ecosystem. Stylish, performative, and offering a clean, Google-centric Wear OS experience, it’s not a bad bet at an all-time low price of $249.
4. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra
The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is the smartwatch with the least name recognition in our rundown. A durable design, excellent battery life, and unique dual-screen display were all in the pros column for us, but the qualms we had with the wearable made the $300 retail price seem a bit high in our estimation. A drop to $179.99 during Prime Day certainly makes it worth a second look, especially as it is unlikely to be this affordable again until Black Friday.
5. Garmin Vivoactive 4
We told you all of the best smartwatch brands had great deals running, and no such list would be complete without a remarkable Garmin offer. Our review of the Garmin Vivoactive 4 is simply titled “all-around great”, which says it all. Battery life, tracking, storage — this watch has it all, and our only slight complaint was the $330 price tag. With a previously unseen price drop to $169.99 in the remaining hours of Prime Day, we can’t recommend this deal enough.