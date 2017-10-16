Welcome to the 213th Android Apps Weekly! Here are the headlines from the last week:
- YouTube is tinkering with auto-play videos. It wouldn’t be too shocking. There is already an auto-play mechanic on the site. The new one would be on the home page. Videos would auto-play with no audio and subtitles. You can, of course, continue watching the video with audio if you want to. It makes more sense for this feature on YouTube than other sites.
- Niantic is hosting an AR photo contest. Contestants have to snap pictures of things while catching Pokemon. The people with the best pictures win. To enter, you snap a picture, upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #PokemonGOContest. The winner gets a poster, Bluetooth earbuds, a Pokemon Go Plus, and an unspecified prize pack. It could be fun for people who still play.
- There are a bunch of excellent apps and games on sale right now. Included is three Bridge Constructor games, Farming Simulator ’16, Minesweeper Pro, and about a dozen others. App selections include Metrogram Pro Weather, Power Audio Pro Music Player, a couple of icon packs, and more. You can hit the link to see the whole list with links!
- A fake AdBlock extension made its way to the Chrome Store. People downloaded it over 37,000 times before anybody figured it out. The fake version doesn’t appear to do anything harmful. That doesn’t mean you should keep it, though. It’s worth checking the Chrome Store to make sure you have the correct version.
- A software engineer found an exploit in WhatsApp. An enterprising hacker can see when people are communicating. They can’t see what the messages say. However, they can use the activity to predict things about the user’s behavior. We’re sure a fix is coming sooner rather than later.
