In your travels across the land, searching far and wide, you may have snapped some great photos while catching your Pokémon. Now Niantic wants to see them too. It has announced a new AR photo contest for Pokémon Go players around the world. All you need to do is snap your pictures when capturing Pokémon and put them on Instagram with the hashtag #PokemonGOcontest. In the rules, Niantic is clear to point out that any photos where an individual appears in or is identifiable in the photo will not be considered and will be deemed void so make sure your fellow trainers aren’t in your shot.

The contest is open to players in every market where Pokémon Go is available, not just the US. If you’re chosen as one of the very best, you’ll win a prize pack, a poster autographed by the Pokémon Go team, Bluetooth earbuds, and a Pokémon Go Plus. The contest will run until October 25, but no dates are given on when a winner will be announced. Since it has to judge pictures from all over the world, we’re betting it’ll take them a while.

Hopefully this contest goes off a little better than the Pokémon Go Fest earlier this year. That fiasco saw players traveling to Chicago from other states and countries to try and catch rare Pokémon. Unfortunately, the game’s servers crashed and nobody was able to play. Niantic offered refunds, $100 in in-app credits, and the legendary Pokémon Lugia, but it still ended up getting sued.

So, trainers, are you going to participate? Are you going to show the world you’re the very best, like no one ever before? Let us know down in the comments section.