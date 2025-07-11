3 excellent Pixel accessories I'd buy before the end of Prime Day (I already have them!)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Prime Day is almost over — I know this because I’m rushing to research the last few items I need to buy before their price goes back up. You, though, don’t have to do the extensive research because I’ve done it for you. I have three excellent accessories that I use every day with my Pixel 9 Pro XL, Watch 3, and Buds 2 Pro, and I’d recommend them in a heartbeat. Some of these are review units that I’d buy myself if I didn’t have them, some are items I’ve bought with my money last Black Friday. And they’re all excellent deals now.

SwanScout 708G2 3-in-1 charger

Finding a good 3-in-1 wireless charger that supports the Pixel Watch 2 or 3 (or the Fitbit Sense/Versa) is not easy. I looked far and wide for a good one until I saw the SwanScout 708G2. This charger has been sitting by my bedside since the day I got it. It charges my Pixel 9 Pro XL overnight every day, charges my Pixel Watch 3 when I’m getting ready every morning, and tops up my Pixel Buds Pro 2 when they need a charge. One cable for all the things, no mess, no fuss. And best of all, it collapses into a smaller and more portable charger when I travel, so I don’t end up with many cables on my hotel’s / Airbnb’s bedside table.

The 708G2 usually goes for $39-42 or so on Amazon, but it’s down to $30.94 now, its lowest price ever.

Alternative recommendation: If you want to charge two phones instead of one and don’t often charge your buds, the SwanScout 710G2 is another excellent deal at $36.76. This is the charger I use in my open kitchen/living room area because it allows me, my husband, and our guests to top our phones. It also has a Pixel Watch 2-3 charger at the back and can top any wireless earbuds when laid flat.

Ulanzi MA26 pocket tripod

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

I have been looking for the ideal phone tripod since… 2007, and I think I found it last year when I bought the Ulanzi MA 26. Why? Because this tripod is literally everything I’ve wanted in a portable tripod for years now.

It’s super solid; the metallic arms that I’ve twisted for months haven’t let up their reassuring resistance yet. It’s also super versatile, offering many angles, heights, and configurations. Watching YouTube in landscape? Pointing the phone up to grab astrophotography shots? Tripod to shoot vertical Shorts? In-hand selfie stick-like handle? Check, check, check, and check. It does it all.

Best of all, the Ulanzi MA26 is very light and so small it fits in a tiny pocket — including women’s tiny jeans pockets! — and has padding and spacing right where it clamps on the phone to avoid pressing the volume buttons. Absolute perfection.

The Ulanzi MA26 usually costs $39.95 and rarely goes below $35. It’s down to $31.95 now with an extra 5% coupon to apply. Alternative recommendation: If you don’t want to deal with manual clamps and prefer MagSafe attachments, the Ulanzi MA30 is another excellent choice. It’s lighter, thinner, and just as versatile. I haven’t personally tried it, but reviews are just as enthusiastic about it. Usually, it costs $29.99, but it’s now down to $20.47.

Baseus Enercore CG11 universal travel adapter

If you ask me about my favorite charger feature ever, it’ll always be a retractable cable. I just don’t want to worry about extra cables or tangles; I want the cable to tuck away neatly when not in use. The new Baseus Enercore series scratches this weird itch that I have.

There are three products in this series, all featuring GaN tech and USB-C PD charging power at 67W-70W plus at least one retractable cable. There’s the CJ11 wall charger with two extra USB-C ports, the CR11 20,000mAh portable battery with one extra USB-C port, and then my favorite of the bunch: the CG11 universal travel adapter with one extra USB-C port and two USB-A ports. This will go in my travel bag for the next year, easy. It has everything I need: compatibility with different wall plugs for my Switzerland trip, enough power to fill up my MacBook M3, and enough ports to charge my phone and a bunch of accessories. Plus, the cable snaps back in place when I’m done. Oh, the joys of a mess-less travel bag!

I’ve literally just got all of these in for review, so I’m still testing their speed and power claims, but so far, so good as a cursory test. All three of them are very heavily discounted for Prime Day, though, so this is an excellent time to grab them.

And now all I can say is to hurry up if you want to grab these because the deals supposedly end around midnight tonight.